United Way needs community feedback on effects of pandemic

There isn't anyone from Lake Worth Beach, Delray Beach to the whole of Palm Beach County who hasn't been affected by the pandemic. "Being a college student and COVID is a lot crazier," one woman said. The emotional, psychological, and monetary fallout from this pandemic is endless. So, the United Way of Palm Beach County is asking for community feedback on the effects of the pandemic. "We are right now needing to take a survey to find out where people are, where is the community of Palm Beach County. How are they going to be able to get the support they need and what is that support?" Traver McLaughlin with the United Way of Palm Beach County said. McLaughlin said the survey will ask Palm Beach County residents of all ages and demographics, questions. The information will help the United Way serve households that earn above the federal poverty level, but not enough to afford the basics. "There are 46% of Palm Beach County before the pandemic that was living below that line. That means almost half the population was one paycheck away from disaster. And what I want people to understand that since the pandemic has happened, we have seen that rise," McLaughlin said. The COVID-19 impact survey began on Feb. 24 and ends March 17. If you're interested in taking the survey, click here.