COVID-19 vaccination clinic held for veterans in Fort Pierce

Some veterans on the Treasure Coast had a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.
The vaccine clinic was held at the Fenn Center in Fort Pierce.
It was organized by the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center and St. Lucie County.
Rafael Rodriguez Jr. who retired from the U.S. Army, was among the veterans who came out. For Rodriguez, this day couldn’t come soon enough. He has had four family members that have gotten the virus.
“They all had different levels of seriousness. Thank god they all survived. Look at the odds. This is not a game, and take it seriously,” said Rodriguez.
VA officials said the shots are being offered to eligible veterans by appointment who currently receive care at the VA medical center or its outlying clinics. Rodriguez said when he got the call from the VA, he was ready.
“I got a call from the medical center to make an appointment. I drove here today, and explicit signs telling you where to go,” said Rodriguez. “It was pretty good and well organized.”
Also vaccinated at this clinic were essential frontline workers and people younger than 65 with underlying medical conditions.
Rodriguez hopes more people take advantage when it's their turn.
"Not just for yourself but your family. Make sure you get the shot, because this affects everyone around you, whether you think it or not,” said Rodriguez.
The veterans must return the to the same site for their second dose in four weeks.
For more information visit the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center's COVID-19 Vaccine Page.
Scripps Only Content 2021