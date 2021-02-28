Groundbreaking ceremony for 'The Root' held in Fort Pierce

Avenue D in Fort Pierce has been in decline in recent years. But tonight big changes are coming to Lincoln Park.
The city hosted a ground breaking ceremony for The Root.
Root, which stands for "Recognizing ourselves and others together", will bring revitalization to the community and serve as a gathering place.
This is all part of a half million dollar investment backed by Allegany Franciscan Ministries called the Common Good Initiative.
The Root will span 2 city parcels and will be situated next to the Lincoln Theater on Avenue D and will bring lots of entertainment to the space.
“Local vendors as well as an opportunity for the community to participate in entertainment that can be in this space so we are very excited about that,” said Upendo Shabazz, Regional Vice President of Allegany Franciscan Ministries.
The Root is expected to partially open next month and will be fully completed by December.
