One person injured in small plane crash in Martin County

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue firefighter-paramedics responded to reports of a plane crash at Tailwinds Airpark.
Firefighters located a small plane in the brush area at the end of the runway.
A single-engine Luscombe 8a crashed under unknown circumstances near Chandelle Road around 12:30 p.m.
According to the FAA, two people were on board.
One person was hospitalized.
NTSB has been notified about the crash and the accident is under investigation.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is handling the scene.
