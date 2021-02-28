State's cases pass 1.9 million total with 5,459 increase; deaths rise by 110 day after 121

Florida's coronavirus cases passed 1.9 million, two days before the one-year anniversary of the first two infections, with an increase of 5,459 one day after 5,922 as deaths rose by 110 after 146 Friday, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday afternoon.
Florida was among six states to post triple-digit deaths increases Saturday as fatalities in the U.S. rose by 1,536. On Monday the death toll surpassed 500,000, which was 37 days since 400,000. Increased cases: 73,306
Tests reported from labs Friday were 114,976, one day after 135,971 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.61 percent, one day after 5.17 percent, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and two-week high of a 6.87 Feb. 13 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.80 percent, one day after 5.64 and 5.52 two days ago, the lowest since 5.44 Nov. 25, a two-week high of 9.55 Feb. 14 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.41 percent, one day after 6.74 percent, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, and a two-week high of 9.63 five days ago and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,903,682, including 120,322 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
It took 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 357 days, the death toll has reached 30,734, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 31,280 which increased by 8 to 546.
Florida passed 30,000 deaths of residents Monday, six days after 29,000 and seven days after surpassing 28,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Sunday's increase of 93 was the fewest since 77 on Dec. 27.
One Sunday earlier, deaths rose by 96, which was the lowest since that number on Dec. 28. The previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5.
Last Saturday, they rose by 121.
The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Palm Beach County rose by 1 to 2,455 after 11 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 26 to 5,422 and Broward is third at 2,374 with 5 more.
St. Lucie rose by 3 to 547, Martin by 8 to 284, Indian River remained at 261 and Okeechobee stayed at 75 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,498 (14 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,440 (2 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,140 (1 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,139 (2 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,091 (no change) and No. 9 Lee 872 (no change).
With a net increase of 43 deaths in South Florida of the 110 state total, which is 39.1 percent, there are 11,418, which is 37.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 921, an average of 132 and 3.1 percent, compared with 11,30 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 61 over seven days for 2.5 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.9 percent with the world at 2.6 percent.
The number of new cases were 5,969, which is different than the 5,459 increase because of an update from previous days.
Cases increased by 7,280 one week ago Saturday.
Monday's increased cases of 4,151 were only the second time since Nov. 16 under 5,000. The increase of 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 was the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 20.5 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,120 compared with 1,109 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 411 one day after 538 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 676, St. Lucie 62, Martin 27, Indian River 42 and Okeechobee 6. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 409,216 and Broward is second at 194,2360, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 39,975 for an average of 5711 at 2.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 42,490 for an average of 6,070. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 363 days ago, is 5,244 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.9 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 28th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in eighth at 27.1 with New York City No. 1 at 45.8 (separate from rest of state, which is 30.7) according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 151 each Jan. 28, Feb. 3 and 4.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 220 ompared with 217one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 3,728 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 136. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 21,593,623 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade: 5.90 (day ago two-week low 5.36, two-week high 7.2 five days ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.27 percent (day ago 6.58, two-week low 5.88 two days ago, two-week high 7.47 six days ago).
St. Lucie: 6.84 percent (day ago two-week low 5.72, two-week high 11.23 Feb. 16). Martin: 6.16 percent (day ago 5.17, two-week high 9.01 four days ago, two-week low 4.29 six days ago). Indian River: 4.49 percent (day ago 5.23, two-week low 3.80 two days ago, two-week high 9.78 six days ago). Okeechobee: 5.93 percent on 127 negative tests (day ago 4.17 on 92 negative tests, two-week low 1.84 on 267 negative tests Feb. 15, two-week high 22.22 on 49 negative tests Feb. 14).
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.9 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.1.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,431 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,585, world 325.4. New York, which represents 9.3 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,453 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,616. Six months ago New York was 19.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 157 (no change).
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 9,797 (44 increase)
Infant to 4: 36,821 cases (124 increase), 519 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 114,501 cases (521 increase), 490 hospitalized at one time (3 increase).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,337,475 of the 1,868,769 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,817 (9 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,583,906 cases. Fatalities 5,074 (19 increase, 0.32 percent).
CITIES
No. 1 West Palm Beach 29,025 (100 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 19,872 (58 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 17,271 (66 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,464 (30 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,932 (20 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 14,467 (39 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,333 (45 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,402 (35 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 883 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 4,936 (12 increase).
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 79,242 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 77,654. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 6,090 (10 increase). Martin 697 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,468 (12 increase), Indian River 646 (1 increase), Okeechobee 371 (no change).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,559 are residents and staff of long-term care (28 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,010 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 986 (no change).
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 511,994 Saturday (1,536 increase, seven days ago 1,821, record 4,401). Thirteen states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 14,356 (2.9 percent).
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 51,821 (391 increase, day after U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 47,498 (109 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 42,739 (290164 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,000 (132 increase, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 49 increase, No. 7 Illinois 34, No. 8 Georgia 61, No. 9 Ohio 54, No. 10 Michigan 68.
Also with at least 50: No. 20 Virginia record 185 (going through death certificates), No. 12 Arizona 70, No. 16 Alabama 61, No. 33 Oklahoma 59, No. 11 Massachusetts 41. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,297.
Cases
Total 28,554,177 Saturday (increase 70,098, seven days ago 106,355, record 300,282). Eight states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,470,877 (5,151 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,640,189 (U.S.-high 11,093, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,622,865 (8,141 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,185,447 (1,780 increase, record 15,415).
Also at least 3,000: No. 11 New Jersey 3,641, No. 8 Pennsylvania 3,361,
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,536,703 (8,048 increase, record 17,598 Jan. 20, seven days ago 8,781). The U.S. represented 19.3 percent of increased and overall 20.7 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 63,205 (2.6 percent).
Cases: 114,365,543 (387,697 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 385,448).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 254,263 (1,275 increase, record 1,582 Thursday). Cases 10,517,232 (59,438 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 185,257 (783 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,084,128 (7,246 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 156,938 (113 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,079,979 (16,448 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 2,528 new deaths, 145,285 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 122,705 (290 increase, record 1,725). Cases 4,170,519 (7,434 increase, record 68,053).
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 97,507 (280 increase, record 993). Cases 18,916 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 86,332 (185 increase, record 1,437). Cases 23,996 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 85743 (439 increase, record 635). Cases 4,234,720 (11,534 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 70,589 (168 increase, record 1,244. Cases 7,671 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 69,142 (no data, 329 increase Friday, record 996). Cases no data, 8,341 increase Friday, record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 43,656 (303 increase, record 674). Cases 12,100 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 49,941 deaths (157 increase, record 839. Cases 1,447 increase, record 21,980.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 21,960 (45 increase, record 257). Cases 2,724 increase, record 11,383.
No. 41 Japan: Deaths 7,880 (41 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,214 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 6 increase Sunday.
No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,603 (8 increase Sunday). Cases: 415 increase, record 1,241.
