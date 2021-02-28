State's cases pass 1.9 million total with 5,459 increase; deaths rise by 110 day after 121

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.9 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 28th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in eighth at 27.1 with New York City No. 1 at 45.8 (separate from rest of state, which is 30.7) according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.