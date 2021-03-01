Gov. DeSantis to hold 11 a.m. news conference in Tallahassee

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference on Monday in Tallahassee.
The governor is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. and will be joined by Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls and members of the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate.
No other details have been announced.
Last week, DeSantis signed an executive order that allows physicians, advanced practice registered nurses, and pharmacists to administer the coronavirus vaccine to anyone, including those under 65, who are deemed to be "extremely vulnerable to COVID-19."
Scripps Only Content 2021