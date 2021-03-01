Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Tallahassee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference on Monday in Tallahassee.
The governor was joined by Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls and members of the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate.
WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:
Last week, DeSantis signed an executive order that allows physicians, advanced practice registered nurses, and pharmacists to administer the coronavirus vaccine to anyone, including those under 65, who are deemed to be "extremely vulnerable to COVID-19."
Scripps Only Content 2021