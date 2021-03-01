Open enrollment for Martin County schools start Monday

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Ginger Featherstone says, "I think one of the bigger factors would be if I work in Martin County. So on my way to work, I might be dropping my child off. They're closer to me if I needed to run over to the school or whatever. That would be one of the attractions. Or if there is a program and let's say I lived right over the county line, it might be something I'm interested in bringing my child to that school."

She adds, "our controlled open enrollment, we've only added the number of schools we have this year. Last year we just had Indiantown Middle and Hobe Sound Elementary. So the increase in schools is based on enrollment, which I think is what we've read in every paper, on the news, we've had a decline in some of the enrollment which students have gone to other alternatives in public education just across the state of Florida. So based on numbers, they may change. The fall we may be at capacity again, but anybody who is accepted to that school, through the controlled open enrollment, they're going to be allowed to stay at that school until they finish that final grade in that school."

There are also options for people who live in Martin County and want to attend a school outside their boundary.