Mets' spring training home opener Tuesday in Port St. Lucie

The New York Mets will begin their home spring training schedule Tuesday afternoon at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie.
The Mets will take on the Houston Astros with first pitch at 1:10 p.m.
Jordan Yamamoto will take the hill for New York and Framber Valdez for Houston.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, Clover Park is only allowing about 1,400 fans per game. This is only about 20 percent capacity for the stadium.
Tickets this spring are available in pods ranging from one to six seats. Each pod is at least 6 feet from other pods.
Fans are required to wear masks that cover their nose and mouth unless they are eating or drinking.
Other CDC protocols will be in place at the stadium including hand sanitizing stations and social distancing markers. Fans are encouraged to use credit or debit cards when paying for food.
Major League Baseball revamped its spring training schedule because of the pandemic, cutting travel for Florida-based teams in an effort to minimize coronavirus risks.
The Mets made some key offseason transactions, including trading for All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, that will have the club competing for the National League East title.
