Tuesday is National Read Across America Day!
The National Education Association started "Read Across America" to encourage children to read and to get excited about books.
It's also known as "Dr. Seuss" day in honor of his birthday. The American author is best known for writing more than 60 children's books.
This year try a virtual reading session with kids via FaceTime or Zoom.
Check out the Read Across America website for more information about gatherings and booklists.
