College counselor shares new insight into application process

A college counselor with more than three decades of experience is sharing her insight on the evolving changes to the college application process.
Judi Robinovitz is a Certified Educational Planner specializing in educational counseling of Score At The Top Learning Centers & Schools.
She’s encouraging students who have additional free time after their studies to consider looking into part-time work to help foster their job skills.
“If a student is thinking that they would like to get a degree in business, then having work experience or an internship, whether it’s paid or unpaid, makes a lot of sense,” said Robinovitz.
That advice resonated with Skylar Ladd, a high school senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens.
Ladd has been passionate about dancing through her entire high school career and is currently the captain of the school’s dance team.
However, this year she expanded her involvement by joining the golf team to help fill a vacant spot.
“I stepped up and ever since then, I got back into it and I really enjoy it,” said Skylar Ladd.
When the golf season winded down, Ladd decided to get a head start in the workforce and was hired as a part-time server at a café in Jupiter.
“It's really fun and I really like it,” said Ladd. “It's another way to build social skills by talking to more people, getting out into the workforce, and seeing what you like.”
Robinovitz believes entering the working world at an early age can also be an attractive component to a student’s resume.
“The experience shows an applicant has already exposed themselves to some aspect of the world of business, while learning how to interact in a professional workplace, collaborate, and fine-tie their customer service and real-world skills,” Robinovitz said.
The job experience also sets a student apart from other candidates if they’re interested in going to business school.
“A student needs to be angled,” Robinovitz said. “you pick your thing and that's fine. Fewer activities with a greater depth of commitment is really what colleges are looking for.”
Robinovitz is based in Palm Beach County, but travels across the country to work with students nationwide.
Her staff at Score At The Top is committed to ensuring students are as prepared as possible when applying to college.
Over the years, Robinovitz noticed that colleges are focused on accepting students with in-depth experience within the field they want to pursue.
“She's helped me out tremendously throughout the college process,” Ladd said. “She's helped me with my essay. I would write a paragraph and then submit it to her and she would revise it. She gave me a good pathway to show colleges my best side. Resume too. She helped me write a really strong resume.”
According to a study by Employment Policies Institute, economists have found that part-time work as a high school senior translates to future career benefits that include higher hourly wages, increased annual earnings, and less time spent out of work—not just in the short-term after graduation, but also roughly 25-30 years later for individuals now in their 40s and 50s.
Score At The Top also posted a second semester checklist online to help high school seniors students make the most of their last semester before graduating.
The list of suggestions encourage participation in teacher help sessions and recommends students stay organized during the school year.
“It does make sense,” Ladd said. “Being organized is the best way. Have your schedule on paper so you know exactly what you're doing because it can get confusing.”
For more information about the college readiness programs offered by Score At The Top Learning Centers & Schools, call (561) 626-2662 or click here.
