DeSantis to speak in Zephyrhills as flags lowered to honor COVID-19 victims

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Zephyrhills Wednesday morning.
You can watch DeSantis speak live at 9 a.m. in this article and on our Facebook page.
The news conference will come just one day after his State of the State Address, where he formally launched the 2021 legislative session.
During his address, he announced that flags will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday to recognize thee victims of COVID-19 and their families. Just over 31,000 Florida residents have died since the pandemic hit the state last March.
"We are saddened by the thousands of Floridians and hundreds of thousands of Americans who have died with COVID and we sympathize with the family members who in many instances were not even permitted to see their loved ones in person, at a nursing home or in the hospital," said DeSantis. "To honor those who have died with COVID and to recognize the toll the virus has taken on family members, the state of Florida will be lowering the flags to half-staff on Wednesday."
Scripps Only Content 2021