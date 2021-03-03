DeSantis to speak in Zephyrhills as flags lowered to honor COVID-19 victims

"We are saddened by the thousands of Floridians and hundreds of thousands of Americans who have died with COVID and we sympathize with the family members who in many instances were not even permitted to see their loved ones in person, at a nursing home or in the hospital," said DeSantis. "To honor those who have died with COVID and to recognize the toll the virus has taken on family members, the state of Florida will be lowering the flags to half-staff on Wednesday."