Fowler, Mickelson to play in Honda Classic

"My love of the game of golf is extremely high and my desire to compete and play against the best players is high, and so I find myself just internally motivated because of my love to compete and my love to try to bring out the best in me," Mickelson said in a statement. "I'm excited to see if I'm able to continue playing at the highest level. If I am, I'm going to really try to play more events on the PGA Tour and make a push, hopefully, for the Ryder Cup. What's fun for me is competing, getting in contention and trying to win tournaments."