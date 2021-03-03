Longest tenured football coach in Palm Beach County steps down

The longest tenured high school football coach in Palm Beach County is stepping down.
Park Vista Community High School announced Tuesday that Brian Dodds is retiring as head coach of the Cobras.
Dodds has been coaching the Cobras since 2006 and is one of just two head coaches in the school's history.
The only three-time Sam Budnyk Coach of the Year Award recipient leaves Park Vista with a 107-47 record at the school, including nine state playoff appearances.
Before taking over at Park Vista, Dodds spent five seasons as head coach at Boca Raton Community High School, where he was first honored as the county's top coach in 2001.
Dodds told ESPN 106.3 FM that he loves Palm Beach County high school football, but he knew the time was right to step away.
"It's just really tough to coach in our county knowing that, you know, there's not a lot of reward for what we do here," Dodds said Tuesday. "Social media has really, really taken over."
Although he's retiring, Dodds isn't ruling out a return to the sideline in the future.
"It's just time for me, you know, and I think Park Vista will be better off," Dodds said.
