School districts react to 6 Dr. Seuss books no longer being published

At this time, the St. Lucie County Library System is not banning any Dr. Seuss' books, but a lot has changed in children's literature since Ted Geisel's death. In the last 30 years, a of myriad diverse and sensitively written children's books have been published and the our library systems makes great efforts to include many titles that depict themes and characters inclusive of varied experiences and points of view. At each of our locations, we have robust well-used children's collections. Theodor Geisel began publishing in 1937. Prior to his death in 1991, as Dr.Seuss, he published 45 titles. The library system has copies of 43 of them, including the six titles that his estate has decided to no longer publish. In deciding whether a specific book is part of our Library's collection, we are guided by the Board approved Collection Management Policy. Library staff will review these six titles and decide if they still meet our collection criteria.