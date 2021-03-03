School districts react to 6 Dr. Seuss books no longer being published

Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced Tuesday it would no longer publish six books because of racist and insensitive imagery.
The books include “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”
The books have been increasingly criticized for the way they depict Blacks, Asians and other groups.
In their statement Tuesday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises said, "These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong. Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families."
