Select CVS pharmacies offer vaccine to all school employees

Teachers and school employees, regardless of age, can get a COVID-19 vaccine at participating CVS pharmacies in Florida.
The announcement comes a day after President Joe Biden announced he is urging states to prioritize vaccinating teachers and school staff.
CVS is only offering vaccines at a small number of its locations in Florida.
Currently, only one pharmacy in Belle Glade and another in Fort Pierce is offering the shot in our area.
Under the Florida section of the CVS vaccine site, it says those eligible to book a vaccine have to among these groups:
- People age 65+
- Teachers K-12, day care and preschool workers and staff
- Health care workers, EMS
Pharmacies at Publix and Walmart in Florida are still only offering shots to school employees 50 years old and older.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order this week to expand vaccine eligibility to all sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters, and K-12 school employees who are 50 and older.
