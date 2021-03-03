State’s deaths rise by 132 after 136 day before, cases up 6,014 vs. 7,179

The state reports, which include positivity reports, hadn't been issued yet. Tests reported from labs Monday were 148,412 one day after 33,485, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and earlier 20,987 on Sept. 27, and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.69 percent, one day after 6.3, four days after 5.19, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and two-week high of a 6.88 Feb. 21 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.21 percent, the lowest since 4.61 on Nov. 5, the last time under 5 percent, one day after 6.96, a two-week high of 7.82 Feb. 16 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.