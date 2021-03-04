COVID-19 vaccine: home health care workers can register online

"The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is still working through the Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach County's waiting list at this time. The Health Care District will be rapidly modifying all criteria in accordance with Governor DeSantis' executive order while we give priority appointments to those from the waiting list. The Health Care District anticipates updating our online appointment request form over the next few days with the eligible categories, excluding long-term care residents, which will place those who register in our virtual waiting room."