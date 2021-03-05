‘Coming 2 America’ brings much-needed comic relief during tough movie season

Director Craig Brewer ("Dolemite is My Name" and "Hustle and Flow") masterfully utilizes a large cast, giving everyone a chance to shine. Headley is mostly background for the first part of the film before roaring back with key scenes in the second half, including a wonderful bonding moment with Leslie Jones -- an actress sometimes guilty of going over the top but who plays her part as the mother of the royal son with just the right amount of slight restraint.