Suspect in custody after man shot, killed near West Palm Beach

A suspect is in custody after a man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon near West Palm Beach.
Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office were called to reports of a shooting in the 7600 block of Hooper Road shortly before 12:30 p.m.
Arriving deputies located a man who had been shot to death.
As a patrol sergeant was arriving at the scene, he spotted a man with a handgun running a short distance away from the shooting scene.
The sergeant engaged the suspect, shouting verbal commands, and the suspect was taken into custody.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.
Detectives were investigating.
