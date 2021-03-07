Suspect in custody after man shot, killed near West Palm Beach

March 6, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 8:10 PM

A suspect is in custody after a man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon near West Palm Beach.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office were called to reports of a shooting in the 7600 block of Hooper Road shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Arriving deputies located a man who had been shot to death.

As a patrol sergeant was arriving at the scene, he spotted a man with a handgun running a short distance away from the shooting scene.

The sergeant engaged the suspect, shouting verbal commands, and the suspect was taken into custody.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Detectives were investigating.

