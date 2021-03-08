Delray Beach Market hiring 200 positions immediately

A massive food hall in downtown Delray Beach is about six weeks away from opening and looking to fill 200 positions right now.
Delray Beach Market is hosting a three-day job fair this week as doors get ready to open next month.
Clique Hospitality and Delray Beach-based Menin Development are behind the project located just off Atlantic Avenue.
A wide variety of jobs are available including positions with full-time hours and benefits.
The market has a show kitchen for entertaining, bars, lounges, 200 outdoor dining seats and a mezzanine level with spacious and safe dining areas.
The market is on a mission to celebrate local food culture and revive social gatherings in a safe way.
It will also feature multiple outdoor spaces and a four-level parking garage that can hold 220 vehicles.
The hall will house more than two dozen individually-curated vendors to enhance Delray Beach's tourism scene.
The job fair will be held Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clique Hospitality Offices, located at 1 Southeast Fourth Ave. in Delray Beach.
Candidates with all levels of experience are encouraged to apply.
Click here for more information about job opportunities at the Delray Beach Market.
