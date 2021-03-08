Florida lowering vaccine age to 60+ starting March 15

Gov. Ron DeSantis said starting March 15 the state will be lowering the age to 60 years old for Florida residents that can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
DeSantis made the announcement during a Monday afternoon news conference at the state Capitol in Tallahassee.
"You're starting to see [vaccine] demand soften a little bit," the governor said.
Desantis said that 2.6 million Florida seniors have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The governor was in Ocala on Friday where he announced a pop-up vaccine site for seniors and touted Florida's economy.
He later traveled to Polk County where 2,000 law enforcement members over 50 years old are receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The governor said the state will be looking at lowering the age requirements to receive the COVID-19 vaccine "sometime in March" for people either age 60 or 55 "relatively soon."
