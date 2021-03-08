School District of Indian River Co. employees age 50 and older receive vaccination

With Governor Ron DeSantis expanding vaccine eligibility to school employees ages 50 and up, hundreds turned out Sunday at the Indian River County fairgrounds to take advantage of the opportunity.
Superintendent David Moore said educators want to be with their students and to have the opportunity to have the vaccination and not miss time with their kids is something that is paramount for them.
The clinic was a closed event and coordinated by the Florida Department of Health in Indian River and Treasure Coast Community Health.
School district leaders tell us there are 901 employees ages 50 and older.
Tonya Robinson McDonald is a school bus driver within the school district of Indian River county. She drove to the fairgrounds Sunday to get vaccinated
“You know this is good for us. We’re able to transport the kids safely,” said McDonald. “But we still got to wear our masks, wash our hands to be on the safe side too.”
McDonald says she was hesitant about receiving the vaccine at first but changed her mind.
“I had to fight through those thoughts. Better safe than sorry. I rather be here than to be there,” said McDonald.
Sunday’s second vaccination clinic comes less than a week following the governor's announcement of extending eligibility requirements.
Since January the superintendent Moore has been requesting the Governor's office to extend vaccination to all school employees.
“It’s very hard to social distance with 4 and 5 year olds. So very difficult. So yea, I’m feeling a lot more confident about going in there tomorrow,” said Katie Knappman, a pre-k teacher within the district.
“We are in class, so I have to protect myself. Hopefully this vaccination will help,” said Edouard Doyen-Jean, a Gifford Middle School teacher.
Superintendent Dr. David Moore hopes all school employees that want to, can get vaccinated.
"As a result of our efforts today, we'll have about 45% of our faculty and staff to have had the opportunity to have the vaccination. That is a major step in the right direction for us as a school system,” said Moore.
Superintendent Moore said there will be another closed vaccination clinic for school district employees in the coming weeks.
According to the school district, 68 eligible employees 65 years and older and school nurses and health aides to receive their first COVID-19 vaccination at the vaccination clinic on Saturday, February 6th at TCCH’s Gifford Health Center.
This group of employees received their second dose of the vaccine on February 28.
