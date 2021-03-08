Serena Williams' moving tweet in support of Meghan Markle

Tennis star Serena Williams posted a supportive tweet Sunday night just after her friend Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The Duchess of Sussex candidly explained the controlling and racist environment in the palace which caused her to have suicidal thoughts.
"I didn't want to be alive anymore," Markle said. "I was ashamed to admit it to Harry but I knew if I didn't say it, I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore. It was clear, it was real, it was frightening, and it was a constant thought."
Williams said on Instagram, “I am so proud of you for being so brave. I know it is never easy. You are strong- both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you. Your friend S.”
Williams, a Palm Beach Gardens resident, has been spotted with the royal family several times, even attending a Royal wedding. The royals attended Williams' match at Wimbledon in 2019.
