Florida gas prices continue to rise, could reach $3 a gallon

AAA is reporting a two-year high for gasoline prices.
Currently in Florida, the state average is $2.79 per gallon.
West Palm Beach is above the state average at $2.88 per gallon. That is 11 cents more than last week, 29 cents more than last month and 45 cents more than this time last year.
Gas prices have been climbing since the start of the year, up 56 cents since Jan. 1.
The last time prices were at $2.79 was May 3, 2019.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said there are several factors driving prices.
"Globally, there's less crude oil out in the market because OPEC and its allies reduced some of their production, and domestically there's a little bit less gasoline supply in the market because that Arctic blast mid-February that knocked out the power to a lot of refineries that make the gasoline for us. We're at a little bit of an imbalance in supply and demand and that's what's driving prices higher," Jenkins said.
The recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is also having an impact.
"People are returning to driving so that demand for fuel is higher at a time when there's now a little bit less supply," Jenkins said.
Prices are expected to continue rising, potentially for months.
"Traditionally, we see our highest prices in the springtime and early summer," Jenkins said.
That means state averages in Florida could top $3.
"I mean, there's a good chance we could see $2.85, $2.90, maybe even $3 a gallon," Jenkins said.
AAA for now does not expect impacts to travel costs, such as plane tickets.
"I think that until we see a full recovery in travel, you're still going to see a lot of competitive pricing out there to try to earn your business," Jenkins said.
