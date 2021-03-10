Publix offers Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the first time

Wednesday is the first time those eligible can sign up for the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine through the Publix booking system.
The store announced earlier this week that moving forward, Johnson & Johnson appointments will be booked on Wednesdays and Moderna vaccine appointments will be booked on Mondays and Fridays.
The appointments booked on Wednesdays will be scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
Publix also says as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, they will be prioritizing educators of all ages until further notice. That includes teachers, school staff and child care workers in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs, and those who work at licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.
Publix says after those individuals in the prioritized group are finished making appointments, any remaining appointments will be available to other eligible people.
To book an appointment, click here.
Palm Beach County has also offered new information to help people determine where they can get vaccinated. You can find more information here.
Some seniors fear with more groups now eligible, it will make it even more difficult to secure a vaccine. Diane Bates of West Palm Beach says she had COVID once already and now her roommate has it. She's worried she will get it again before she can get a vaccine.
"We've been trying to get the vaccine for as long as they've told us it's out there," said Bates. "I've been on the Publix one 11 times. Sitting there for two hours and ending up with zero is really aggravating, so I just can't understand why they can't get things together."
