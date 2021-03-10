State's deaths rise by 125 after three days in double digits; cases' increase 4,426 vs. 3,312 day before

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 316 compared with 61 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 3,311hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 21 and among the lowest since mid-November. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.