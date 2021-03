My name is Dancer and I was rescued in Puerto Rico before arriving at the Big Dog Ranch & Rescue. I am a very sweet boy and I love to give and receive lots of love and attention. My favorite thing is to be outside and I love it so much that most of the time I don't even want to come back inside! A home with a fenced in yard where I could spend my time in the sunshine would make me just so happy. I've got the sweetest temperament and would be an excellent addition to any home whether it is with an experienced dog owner or with someone who is adopting for the very rst time. I would just love the chance to show you how special I am and how much love I have to give!