Deadly rollover crash closes Florida's Turnpike in both directions

A double rollover crash has closed all lanes of Florida's Turnpike in both directions near PGA Boulevard.
Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved a tractor-trailer, a utility truck, and a pick-up truck.
Authorities expect the closure to last several hours. Southbound traffic is being diverted off at MM 116. Northbound traffic is being diverted off at MM 109.
Florida Highway Patrol described the crash as fatal, but didn't provide any more details.
At least one person was taken to the hospital, but authorities haven't released their condition.
