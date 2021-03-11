How much will Florida receive from the American Rescue Plan?

Many cities and municipalities in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are set to receive millions of dollars in aid under the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress this week.
President Joe Biden is set to sign the bill into law Thursday, which will provide $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief to families, states, and cities across the U.S.
The bill includes another round of stimulus checks for individuals earning less than $75,000 a year and couples earning less than $150,000 will be sent $1,400 checks from the U.S.
Under the state and local assistance provisions of the American Rescue Plan, U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch said Florida will receive $10.232 billion, metro cities in Florida will receive $1.465 billion and other non-county jurisdictions will receive $1.397 billion.
Counties in Florida will receive about $4.165 billion.
In total, Florida will receive around $17.623 billion from the recovery plan.
Here's the breakdown of funds for cities and counties in our area:
Counties
- Palm Beach County: $290.29 million
- Martin County: $31.22 million
- St. Lucie County: $63.67 million
- Indian River County: $31.02 million
- Okeechobee County: $8.18 million
Cities
- Boca Raton: $11.22 million
- Boynton Beach $14.91 million
- Delray Beach $13.24 million
- Fort Pierce: $15.05 million
- Jupiter: $7.58 million
- Palm Beach Gardens $5.92 million
- Port St. Lucie: $27.28 million
- Sebastian: $3.17 million
- Wellington: $7.26 million
- West Palm Beach: $25.30 million
It is unclear when the funds will start to be dispersed to counties and cities across the country.
