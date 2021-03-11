State's deaths rise by 59, fewest in 3.5 months; cases' increase 4,853 vs. 4,426 day before

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 123 compared with 316 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 3,213 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 98 and among the lowest since mid-November. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.