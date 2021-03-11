Turnpike back open in Palm Beach Gardens after deadly crash

All lanes of Florida's Turnpike are back open near the PGA Boulevard exit in Palm Beach Gardens after a double rollover crash Thursday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved a tractor-trailer, a utility truck and a pick-up truck.
The wreck caused closures for hours.
Northbound lanes reopened around noon, and southbound lanes were back open about an hour later.
The cause of the wreck has not been released.
At least one person was taken to the hospital, but authorities haven't released their condition.
