Adults 60 and older can now book vaccine appointments through Publix

If you are 60-64 years-old, Friday is your first opportunity to book a vaccine appointment through Publix.
Governor Ron DeSantis announced the state will drop the age of eligibility from 65 to 60 as of Monday, March 15. However, because Friday's appointments will be scheduled for next week, Publix is allowing adults in that age group to start booking appointments.
The portal opens at 7 a.m. Appointments booked on Monday or Friday will be for the Moderna vaccine. Appointment made on Wednesday are for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Publix says it will continue to prioritize educators of all ages due to President Biden's directive for the federal pharmacy program.
On Wednesday, Publix says it booked 13,500 appointments for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and about 47% of them went to educators in that priority group.
To book an appointment through Publix, click here.
