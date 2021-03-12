Florida Amber Alert issued for missing Tennessee girl

PLEASE SHARE!



FL AMBER Alert for Daphne Westbrook, W/F, 17 yo, 5 ft 3 in tall, 110 lbs, br hair, br eyes. May be w/ John Westbrook, W/M. If you have any info on the whereabouts of this child contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-824-3463 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/1tCfaCwvD4