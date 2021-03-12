Florida residents 60 and older can now book COVID-19 vaccine appointments through Publix

Friday marked the first opportunity for Florida residents who are between the ages of 60 to 64 to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through Publix.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state is dropping the age of eligibility for Florida residents to 60 and older on March 15. However, because Friday's appointments are being scheduled for next week, Publix is allowing adults in that age group to start booking appointments now.
Appointments booked on Monday or Friday will be for the Moderna vaccine, and appointments made on Wednesday are for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Publix said it will continue to prioritize educators of all ages due to President Joe Biden's directive for the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Publix said it booked 13,500 appointments on Wednesday for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and about 47% of those appointments went to educators in that priority group.
To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through Publix, click here.
