Gov. DeSantis to give COVID-19 update in Indian River County

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will visit Indian River County on Friday to give an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at Concordia Lutheran Church in Sebastian at 12:55 p.m.
During a prime-time address on Thursday night, President Joe Biden directed all states to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults by May 1 in an effort to return the U.S. to a state of normalcy by July 4.
DeSantis said that starting on March 15, Florida residents who are 60 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine statewide.
However, some places like Publix and the Health Care District of Palm Beach County are now scheduling vaccination appointments for that age group.
