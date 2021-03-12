Gov. DeSantis gives COVID-19 update in Sebastian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Brevard County on Friday to give an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The governor announced the opening of a new COVID-19 vaccination site at Concordia Lutheran Church in Sebastian, which will vaccinate 4,000 senior citizens over the next four days.
The site will administer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to patients.
During a prime-time address on Thursday night, President Joe Biden directed all states to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults by May 1 in an effort to return the U.S. to a state of normalcy by July 4.
DeSantis said that starting on March 15, Florida residents who are 60 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine statewide.
However, some places like Publix and the Health Care District of Palm Beach County are now scheduling vaccination appointments for that age group.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, 3,895,656 people received the COVID-19 vaccine in the Sunshine State, including 2,789,789 senior citizens who are 65 and older.
DeSantis criticized President Biden for suggesting during his prime-time address that America may have to impose a new round of restrictions to continue to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"If we don’t stay vigilant and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track," President Biden said.
The governor said any additional lockdowns, including restricting the travel of Floridians, are "totally unacceptable" and "ain't happening in Florida."
"We are not going to let him lock down Florida," DeSantis said. "To even contemplate doing any type of lockdown, honestly, it's insane. And so that's not gonna happen in the state of Florida."
