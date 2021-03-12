Lake Worth Beach man accused of sexually assaulting child

A Lake Worth Beach man accused of molesting a child may have preyed upon other young victims, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Javier Del Sol, 66, of Lake Worth Beach, was arrested Friday on a charge of sexually assaulting a victim under 12 years old.
PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said detectives were notified by a woman that she was inappropriately touched and molested by Del Sol when she was 7 years old.
Detectives learned that Del Sol had previously worked at the Guatemalan Maya Center as well as other jobs where "he could get easy access to prey upon young children."
Anyone who may have been a victim of Del Sol or may have information on his inappropriate behavior around young children should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
