Lawsuit filed against West Delray facility after COVID death

Attorneys for a family announced a wrongful death lawsuit Friday against a West Delray Beach assisted living center after their loved one died of COVID-19.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
Sara Schleider was a resident of Grand Villa of Delray East who contracted the coronavirus after an outbreak occurred at the home in May 2020, according to attorneys.
A lawsuit alleges that Grand Villa withheld from the family that at least 43 other patients from that same memory ward had also contracted the virus. The family's attorneys said 10 residents had already died by the time Schleider was admitted to Delray Medical Center to undergo treatment.
Schleider died about a month later.
She is survived by her two adult children, Felice Vinarub and Howard Schleider, who are the plaintiffs in the suit.
Attorneys claim that Grand Villa Delray East is guilty of gross mismanagement.
The assisted living facility has not released a statement on the lawsuit.
A measure being discussed at the Florida Legislature, Senate Bill 74, would make it harder to file a lawsuit against hospitals and nursing homes for COVID-19 negligence.
Scripps Only Content 2021