Multiple members of NY’s congressional delegation say Cuomo should resign

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — More than half of New York’s Democratic congressional members have joined a majority of its state lawmakers in calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign. The Democrat has faced mounting allegations of sexual harassment and an allegation of groping, as well as scrutiny over his administration’s reporting of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents. Cuomo has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately, and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable. U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler says Cuomo has lost the confidence of New Yorkers. Cuomo’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.