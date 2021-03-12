Service held Friday for beloved Indiantown resident

A service is being held Friday for a pioneering Martin County woman who was recently inducted into the Florida Women's Hall of Fame.
Ethel Thelma Waters, known as the "unofficial mayor of Indiantown," died March 4 after losing a two-year battle with stomach cancer.
Waters advocated for women, children and farmworkers throughout Indiantown. She was also known in the community for her fight for access to health care and affordable child care.
Waters was also a leading force in the community for civil rights.
A celebration of life service is being held at Timer Power Park located at 14100 SW Citrus Blvd. in Indiantown.
