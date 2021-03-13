Boynton Beach police looking for witnesses to crash

Boynton Beach police are looking for witnesses to a traffic crash that happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Boynton Beach Boulevard that critically injured a pedestrian.
At just after 7 p.m. a man was struck by a brown Ford Edge as he crossed Boynton Beach Boulevard.
Police say the man was not crossing at the crosswalk.
He was taken via Trauma Alert to Delray Medical Center with critical injuries.
The driver of the Ford Edge was not injured.
If you witnessed this crash, please contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Vincent Mastro at 561-742-6165.
