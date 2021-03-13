Deceased man found floating in Port St. Lucie canal

A deceased man was found floating in a canal in Port St. Lucie on Saturday.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. police responded to the 1900 block of SE Fallon Drive and located a deceased Hispanic or Black man in the canal.
Police say he was approximately 40-50 years old and was wearing a shirt, shorts, and shoes.
Police are attempting to identify the man.
He will be taken to the Medical Examiners Office.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
