State's deaths rise by 105 day after 135, cases' increase 5,214 vs. 5,065

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 243 compared with 199 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 3,116 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 54 and among the lowest since mid-November. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.