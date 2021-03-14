4 die in early morning crash on I-95 in Port St. Lucie

Four people are dead after an early morning crash on I-95 in St. Lucie County.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a van was stopped between the right and center lane, southbound on I-95 just south of Gatlin Boulevard at 4:32 a.m.
A pickup truck was not able to avoid the van and collided with the van's right side.
After impact, both vehicles began to rotate counter-clockwise, facing northbound in the southbound lane.
A tractor trailer was not able to avoid the vehicles and struck the front of the van, causing it to keep rotating until it came to final rest on the left shoulder.
After striking the van, the tractor trailer struck the pickup truck with its front and dragged it approximately a few hundred feet until both came to final rest in the center and left lane.
The driver of the van, a 24-year-old woman from Norcross, Georgia, and one of her passengers, a 33-year-old woman from Ormond Beach, Florida, as well as the driver of the pickup truck, a 27-year-old man from Mission Viejo, Florida, died at the scene.
One of the passengers of the pickup truck, a 65-year-old man, was transported to Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital in Port St. Lucie, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
The case is still under investigation.
I-95 southbound lanes were closed at the SW Gatlin Boulevard exit for approximately 8 hours.
Lanes reopened just before 1 p.m.
