Justin Thomas rallies to win The Players Championship

Justin Thomas won The Players Championship to get his year on the right track.
Thomas rallied from three shots behind by playing a four-hole stretch in 5 under and closing with a 68.
That was enough for a one-shot victory over Lee Westwood, a runner-up for the second straight week.
Thomas becomes the fourth player to win a major, The Players, the FedEx Cup and a World Golf Championship.
Thomas had a rough start this year. He was caught muttering an anti-gay slur in Hawaii that cost him an endorsement and his grandfather died on the eve of the Phoenix Open.
Scripps Only Content 2021