Justin Thomas rallies to win The Players Championship

Justin Thomas rallies to win The Players Championship
March 14, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT - Updated March 14 at 6:45 PM

Justin Thomas won The Players Championship to get his year on the right track.

Thomas rallied from three shots behind by playing a four-hole stretch in 5 under and closing with a 68.

That was enough for a one-shot victory over Lee Westwood, a runner-up for the second straight week.

Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Thomas becomes the fourth player to win a major, The Players, the FedEx Cup and a World Golf Championship.

Thomas had a rough start this year. He was caught muttering an anti-gay slur in Hawaii that cost him an endorsement and his grandfather died on the eve of the Phoenix Open.

Scripps Only Content 2021