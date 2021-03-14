More Palm Beach County School District employees receive vaccine

Teachers and staff at Palm Beach County schools were able to get vaccinated once again Sunday.
It is the latest effort by the school district in the fight against COVID-19.
Lines moved smoothly at John I. Leonard High School in Greenacres.
It was one of the four walk-up vaccine sites put on by the school district.
Officials say the district received 5,000 vaccines of the single Johnson & Johnson shot. The clinic is also open for school employees at private and charter schools who qualify.
Saturday, 15,000 school employees were able to get the vaccine. Palm Beach County School District Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said having these clinics will not only help the fight against coronavirus, but bring area schools back to some sort of normalcy come the fall semester.
One faculty member in the district said having the vaccine is vital.
“We work with kids every day. We also, from my position, are exposed to parents and every single person, stakeholder that might show up to the school. So I am very thankful and now I feel protected. Feel like it’s safer for me to deal with people one on one, and in smaller settings because I have been vaccinated,” said Dionne Breaux, Woodland Middle School Assistant Principal.
The district said if the state provides them with another batch of vaccines in the future, they will coordinate once again to have these walk-up vaccine clinics for school employees.
Scripps Only Content 2021