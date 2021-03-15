2 dead, 2 injured after plane crash in Broward County

At least two people were killed after a small plane crash Monday afternoon in Broward County.
The crash happened near the North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.
The two fatalities were on board the plane.
Two others inside a vehicle that crashed near the scene were also hurt. Authorities said an adult and minor were transported to a nearby hospital.
The wreckage of the plane landed against an airport fence as firefighters sprayed it down across the street from a residential neighborhood.
The names of the victims have not been released.
An investigation is underway.
