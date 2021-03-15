Deputies search for man who raped girl at John Prince Park

Deputies search for man who raped girl at John Prince Park
March 14, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT - Updated March 14 at 8:50 PM

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to find a man who raped a 12-year-old girl at John Prince Park.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the girl was walking along Congress Avenue on February 13, 2021 when a man driving an older gray four-door sedan approached her and offered her a ride.

Barbera said the man drove her to John Prince Park, where he raped her.

Deputies released a sketch of the man, who was described as being 60 to 80 with brown eyes, balding white hair and having a mole or birthmark on his lower jaw.

Anyone who can identify the man or has information about the incident is asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2021