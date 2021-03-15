Fiery, deadly wreck shuts down Florida's Turnpike southbound in west Delray Beach

A fiery and deadly crash is shutting down all southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in west Delray Beach on Monday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck is at mile marker 81, which is Atlantic Avenue.
At least two people are dead, according to FHP. A photo from a WPTV viewer shows what appears to be a box truck engulfed in flames.
In addition to all southbound lanes, two northbound lanes are closed because of the wreck.
Southbound traffic is being diverted off the Boynton Beach Boulevard exit, which is mile marker 86.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
